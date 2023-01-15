Toddler greeting passengers on flight makes Netizens go ‘aww’: Watch viral video

Videos on the internet garner the attention of netizens and go viral in no time. Some heartwarming videos catch your attention and make your day better. Videos of kids usually garner a lot of attention from the netizens and leave them in ‘aww.’ Having said that, recently a video went viral of a toddler boarding a plane and greeting every passenger. This video has caught the attention of many netizens and they cannot stop gushing over it. The video was shared on Twitter where a little boy can be seen walking down the aircraft’s aisle. As he walks through the aisle, the boy shakes hands with every passenger and they greet him with a smile.

The video was shared by the username Morissa Schwartz and captioned as ‘What a friendly soul.’ The video has until now garnered over 2 million views and over 53,000 likes.

“It is a time of joy and happiness, a connection that can help build trust, understanding, and respect, and can deepen relationships between people. It is a special time that can bring a sense of peace and contentment to those involved,” commented one of the netizens.

What a friendly soul pic.twitter.com/rVmhHVSSK0 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 11, 2023

"Look at all the smiling faces this little angel made with just a sweet, earnest effort. We could all learn a lesson here," said a user. "Awww! adorable," commented another person. "This was me before society messed me up. Now I just scowl or close my eyes," a tweet read.

“They have no fear of people, no judgement, just want food, love and to play!! Being a child is the most freedom you'll ever experience in your life, you have no idea what's coming ahead in life. That's why they're so happy!! Good times!!” commented a netizen. One person commented, "Look how many smiles he created on that plane!"