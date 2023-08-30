trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655463
Watch: Flight Cabin Crew Members Dance On Aircraft's Wing, Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows the cabin crew members of SWISS International Air Line posing and seemingly dancing on the wing of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

The cabin crew of SWISS International Air Lines is drawing criticism after the crew was filmed posing on the aircraft's wing. The airline's staff was caught publicly posing on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft parked in Buenos Aires Argentina. The video of the act was shared on social media and is now going viral across various platforms. However, the exact details of the incident including the date of occurrence.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was parked at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) waiting for its flight to Brazil. Based on the video shared on social media. three crew members unlocked the over-wing exit on the starboard side (right side) of the aircraft and went out onto the wing for this bizarre picture shoot. Meanwhile, there are two ground crew members by the side of the plane. The ground crew seems to be posing for pictures in front of the aircraft's engine.

After the video went viral, SWISS Airlines addressed the incident. The Sun quotes the airline, saying, "What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening." It is to be noted that the wing of the aircraft holds multiple essential elements like the engine, flaps, and others. Hence, stepping on the wing can damage the aircraft and cause a severe accident. Furthermore, some areas have labels warning not to step on it.

The airline's spokesperson adds, "The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five meters (16.4 feet) high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating." They further added, "This behavior will not be tolerated. The behaviour of the employees in the video neither corresponds to our security requirements nor does it reflect the high level of professionalism of our employees."

Besides drawing the heat from the airline, the cabin crew was criticized by social media users as well. People slammed the crew members for their "unprofessional" behaviour with the aircraft.

