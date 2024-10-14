English हिन्दी मराठी தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajker Rashifal | Horoscope Today: ভালো কাজের পরেও সঙ্গী হবে মানসিক উদ্বেগ! পড়ুন আজকের রাশিফল...

Ajker Rashifal, 14 October 2024, Horoscope Today: Daily Horoscope for all Sun Signs- Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Rashifal - কেমন কাটবে আজকের দিন? 

Oct 14, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
1/12

মেষ/ARIES রাশিফল Rashifal (March 21-April 20)

পাওনা আদায়ে সমস্যা। ব্যবসার জন্য ভালো সময় নয়। চিকিৎসার খরচ বাড়তে পারে। অন্যান্য খরচও বাড়বে।

2/12

বৃষ / TAURUS রাশিফল Rashifal (April 21 – May 20)

অহেতুক ক্রোধ বাড়তে পারে। বাড়তি কিছু খরচ থেকে সাবধান থাকুন। ব্যবসায় ভাল সুযোগ আসতে পারে। তবে কাজের ব্যাপারে উদ্বেগ বাড়বে।

3/12

মিথুন GEMINI রাশিফল Rashifal (May 21-June 21)

বিবাহিত জীবন খুব ভাল কাটতে পারে।  আবার নিজের জেদের জন্য আজ কোনও ক্ষতিও হতে পারে। বাড়তি খরচের যোগ রয়েছে। 

4/12

কর্কট CANCER রাশিফল Rashifal (June 22-July 22)

ব্যবসায় চাপ বাড়বে। বাড়তি খরচের জন্য চিন্তা। আত্মীয়ের সঙ্গে সম্পত্তি নিয়ে বিবাদ।

5/12

সিংহ LEO রাশিফল Rashifal (July 23-Aug 23)

কর্মস্থানে কোনও বিবাদ নিয়ে চিন্তা।  কর্মস্থানে সমস্যা বাড়তে পারে। অফিসে চাপ বাড়তে পারে। 

6/12

কন্যা VIRGO রাশিফল Rashifal (Aug 24-Sep 23)

আজ অশুভ কিছু ঘটতে পারে। অনেক খরচ হতে পারে। শরীরের কোনও সমসা হতে পারে।

7/12

তুলা LIBRA রাশিফল Rashifal (Sep 24-Oct 23)

নতুন কোনও কাজের জন্য চেষ্টা করুন। ভালো কাজ করেও বদনাম আসতে পারে। 

8/12

বৃশ্চিক SCORPIO রাশিফল Rashifal (Oct 24-Nov 22)

সংসারে বিবাদের আশঙ্কা। ব্যবসার দিকে ভালো সুযোগ আসতে পারে। আর্থিক লাভের যোগ। শত্রুর জন্য ভয় বাড়তে পারে।

9/12

ধনু SAGITTARIUS রাশিফল Rashifal (Nov 23-Dec 21)

আজ খরচ বাড়ার আশঙ্কা। প্রেমের ব্যাপারে সমস্যা দেখা দিতে পারে। প্রতিবেশীর সঙ্গে কোনও বিবাদে যাবেন না।

10/12

মকর CAPRICORN রাশিফল Rashifal (Dec 22-Jan 21)

ভালো কাজের কোনও সুযোগ আসতে পারে। কোনও কারণে বাড়িতে বিবাদ বাধতে পারে।

11/12

কুম্ভ AQUARIUS রাশিফল Rashifal (Jan 22-Feb 19)

মানসিক চাপ বৃদ্ধি। কোনও কাজের জন্য মানসিক কষ্ট হতে পারে। মানসিক শান্তি পাবেন না। চেষ্টা করুন ইতিবাচক থাকতে।

12/12

মীন PISCES রাশিফল Rashifal (Feb 20-Mar 20)

পাওনা আদায় নিয়ে সমস্যা হতে পারে। বিরোধ অনেক দূর পর্যন্ত যাবে। (Disclaimer: প্রচলিত ধর্মীয় রীতি, শাস্ত্র বা তত্ত্বের ভিত্তিতে এই পরামর্শ দেওয়া হয়েছে। এটি মানা বা না মানার সুপারিশ করা হচ্ছে না। বিশ্বাস ব্যক্তিগত বিষয়। সচেতন পাঠক যা করবেন স্বদায়িত্বে। আমাদের সম্পাদকীয় দফতরের কোনও দায়বদ্ধতা নেই।)  

