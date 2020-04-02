Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has a perfect message for her 'dear ex' in times of coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee has a way of connecting with her social media fam. Her interesting posts and videos instantly get viral on the internet which explains why is called the 'social media queen'.

In her latest Instagram post, Rani Chatterjee has left an important message for her 'dear ex'. She wrote: Dear EX tum bahar nikalna to kam se plss mask laga kar .. aur haa kam se kam 10 mask le kar rakhna .. AAKHIR TUMARE DAS CHEHRE JO HAI DAS MASK KI JARURAT PADEGI TUMHE #likeforlikes #love #ex #just

Well, this advice would clearly come in handy in the times of the deadly novel coronavirus.

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.