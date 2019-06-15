First look of Rupesh R Babu's Bhojpuri film 'Baahubali Bhaiya Ji' out - See here

The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Baahubali Bhaiya Ji', starring Rupesh R Babu, was launched in Mumbai on Saturday.

The poster features Rupesh R Babu as a strongman (baahubali). At the launch, he also opened up about his role in the film and said that his role in 'Baahubali Bhaiya Ji' is very different and has high expectations from it.

"The film is a complete entertainer and has been made keeping in mind social and family boundaries. I have given my best to it so that I can do full justice to my role," Rupesh R Babu said.

'Baahubali Bhaiya Ji' tracks the story of a village strongman. Apart from Rupesh R Babu, the film also stars actors like Pratibha Sahu, Sudha Pal, Chirag Pandey, Avinash Panday, Murali Shekhar, Vibhor Shukla, Rudra Tiwari, D Anand and Sumit.

The film has been shot in East Champaran.

'Baahubali Bhaiya Ji' has been directed by Mayank Upadhyay and produced by Vindhya Shri films.