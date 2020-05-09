Khesari Lal Yadav-Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri heartbreak song 'Dushman Banal Zamana' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee have a massive fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. One of their old songs 'Dushman Banal Zamana' from the movie 'Jaanam' has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

This throwback song 'Dushman Banal Zamana' is a heartbreak track sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav.

Watch it here:

'Jaanam' features Khesari lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Rani Chatterjee and Poonam Dubey besides other supporting actors. Ajay Kumar Jha has directed the movie and Durga Prasad Majumdar and Anuj Kumar have produced it.

Made under the banner of A S Pictures Entertainment, it has been presented by Aadi Shakti Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Worldwide Records Ltd.

Both Rani Chatterjee and Khesari Lal Yadav are big names in Bhojpuri showbiz world.

Khesari was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' as one of the contestants while Rani featured in adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor India: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.