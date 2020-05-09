हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri heartbreak song 'Dushman Banal Zamana' goes viral - Watch

This throwback song 'Dushman Banal Zamana' is a heartbreak track sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav. 

Khesari Lal Yadav-Rani Chatterjee&#039;s Bhojpuri heartbreak song &#039;Dushman Banal Zamana&#039; goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee have a massive fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. One of their old songs 'Dushman Banal Zamana' from the movie 'Jaanam' has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral. 

This throwback song 'Dushman Banal Zamana' is a heartbreak track sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the lyrics are penned by Pyarelal Yadav.

Watch it here: 

'Jaanam' features Khesari lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Rani Chatterjee and Poonam Dubey besides other supporting actors. Ajay Kumar Jha has directed the movie and Durga Prasad Majumdar and Anuj Kumar have produced it. 

Made under the banner of A S Pictures Entertainment, it has been presented by Aadi Shakti Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Worldwide Records Ltd.

Both Rani Chatterjee and Khesari Lal Yadav are big names in Bhojpuri showbiz world. 

Khesari was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' as one of the contestants while Rani featured in adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor India: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

 

Tags:
Khesari Lal YadavRani Chatterjeebhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsDushman Banal Zamana
Next
Story

Did you know Monalisa's first Bhojpuri movie 'Bhole Shankar' was with Mithun Chakravarty and Manoj Tiwari? Watch it here
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M10S

What precautions to take if the office is to be opened amidst the corona epidemic?