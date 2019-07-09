close

Monalisa

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant Singh welcome home a brand new Audi car—Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Antara Biswas aka Monalisa and actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have welcomed home a brand new swanky Audi car. The elated couple shared their happiness with fans on Instagram.

Monalisa, who is an avid user of the medium posted the video on Instagram. She expressed her happiness through her caption which reads: “She arrives in style... Dreams do come true. newcar #audi #mumbai @audi @audi_mumbaiwest #gratitude #thankyougod #blessed.”

She moved from Bhojpuri cinema to television with popular daily soap 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the show which has earned her immense love and appreciation of fans.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

