हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa shimmers in a peach see-through saree, shows off her glam side – Pics

Monalisa plays an evil force named Mohana in a popular TV show named 'Nazar'.

Monalisa shimmers in a peach see-through saree, shows off her glam side – Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri diva turned television star, Monalisa has managed to amass a huge fan base on social media in a short span of time. She enjoys over 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains her growing popularity on social media.

In her recent post, Monalisa can be seen striking a glam pose in a peach coloured shimmering see-through saree. She looks stunning in her desi yet glamourous avatar. Check out her photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 : @deepakpathak663 #nazar

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She also happened to meet telly actress Meera Deosthale in Mumbai's Film City where the two were shooting for their respective shows.

She plays an evil force named Mohana in a popular TV show named 'Nazar'.

Often her posts break the internet sending netizens into a tizzy. The sensational actress has worked with almost every A-lister in the Bhojpuri movie industry. But it was her big break in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got instant fame.

Monalisa was one of the popular contestants inside the show and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videoMonalisa photos
Next
Story

Zee Biskope creates history - opens as India's No. 1 Bhojpuri channel

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Exclusive interview of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on consistent firing on Anti-CAA Protesters