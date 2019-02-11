Pawan Singh-Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling song 'Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi' hits a million mark on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and top actress Aamrapali Dubey's chemistry in the song 'Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi' has set the YouTube on fire. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.

The song released on YouTube on February 9, 2019 and has already garnered 1,867,131 views so far. Aamrapali took to her Instagram account and thanked her fans. She wrote: “thank you everyone for all your love and special thanks to Mera Sher Singh @singhpawan999 for being such a wonderful singer and a lovely co actor.”

The music is by Chhote Baba and the lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi. It is from the movie 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. Both Pawan Singh and Amrapali have a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' will be high on romance and love angle will form the crux of the storyline. The film will be produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is being directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film.

Reportedly, 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which will be shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun

Power star Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.