Pawan Singh's 'Aankh Na Mila Paibu Ho' sets YouTube on fire, 8 million views and counting

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's 'Aankh Na Mila Paibu Ho' song has set a feat on YouTube with over 8 million views so far. The song was released on YouTube in November 2019.

'Aankh Na Mila Paibu Ho' has been composed by Chhote Baba while the lyrics courtesy goes to Azad Singh. It has been sung by none other than Pawan Singh. It is hit peppy track like most of Pawan's songs.

In case you have not heard 'Aankh Na Mila Paibu Ho' yet, listen to it here:

As of now, Pawan Singh is basking in the success of his other song - 'Happy New Year'. It went viral on social media and within 24 hours of its release.

Watch 'Happy New Year' here:

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh's recently-released film 'Sher Singh' too is dominating the box office. The film has some high-octane action sequences done by Pawan. The dialogues, too, are a hit among the cine-goers. Aamrapali Dubey stars opposite Pawan Singh in the 'Sher Singh'. Sambhavna Seth is also seen in a bold avatar in the film.