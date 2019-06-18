Rani Chatterjee flaunts her toned midriff, poses with her trainer—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting and dancing skills. She has a huge fan following amid Bhojpuri movie buffs who eagerly wait for her projects to hit the screens.

Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and shared pictures with her fans. These days, she has turned into a fitness enthusiast and has also shed a few kilos. The actress posed with her trainer and flaunted her toned midriff.

Check out her amazing pictures:

The actress is these days busy pumping out and iron and is trained under the supervision of an expert. Rani has had the privilege of working with the best of stars in Bhojpuri movie industry.'

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.