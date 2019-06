Rani Chatterjee reveals the real reason behind her massive body transformation—See inside

New Delhi: One of the A-lister Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee spends most of her time in the gym these days. Reason? Well, the sensational star has decided to shed all the extra kilos and don a fab avatar.

And she is working hard to achieve her goal. The actress who has worked in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry for more than a decade now took to her Instagram handle and revealed the reason behind her massive body transformation.

Along with a gym photo, she wrote in the caption: “IN DINO GYM ME HI ZYADA WOQT BITAA RAHI HU .. TARGET PURA HOTE HI NEW PROJECT PE KAAM SHURU KARUGI..KHUD ME EK BADLAAW CHAHTI THI .ISLIYE MEHNAT KAR RAHI HU...KAI SARE LOGO KO LAGTA THA KI MERE ANDAR BADLAAW NAHI AA SAKTA ..KAI LOGO NE MAZZAK BHI BANAYA .TO WOQT THA KHUD KE LIYE KUCH SAMAY DENE KA..SO ISLIYE ABHI KHUD KO SAMAY DE RAHI HU.. ACHI FILME JALD AAYEGI DOSTO ..EK NAYE AVTAR ME LOVE YOU ALL.”

Well, Rani has had the opportunity of working with all the big shots of Bhojpuri movie business. She has some great performances, blockbuster movies and hti dance numbers to her credit.

She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.