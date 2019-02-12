Rani Chatterjee's gym video is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee regularly posts on social media, keeping her fan army in happy space. She has as many as 268K followers on Instagram and is on an ever-increasing spree.

Rani posted her gym video and she can be seen working out for those flat washboard abs. She captioned it as: “#absworkout #hardworkingwoman #gymfitness .. no one can stop me. #ﬁtness #fitnessfreaks #love with @711_himanshu.”

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.