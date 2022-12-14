'Face of the Year' Dushyant Singh Gurjar is a famous Insta influencer, read on

New Delhi: Dushyant Singh Gurjar is an Indian Actor, Influencer, Model, and Fitness Coach. He is one of the best Instagram Influencers with a myriad of followers. Having worked with more than 100 top brands, he is giving tough competition to others in the field.



His popularity among the youth is commendable. His pictures instantly grab people’s attention on Instagram due to his good looks and fine profile. Born on 6 Dec 2001, Dushyant has always been inclined to dance and fashion. He wanted to be a model but he realized that his height of 5’7 would be a barrier.

He did not let that stop him and decided to increase his height through the workout. He has an interesting and attractive side profile which was a huge motivating factor for him to get into the modeling profession. This also works well in photos.

The era of social media kicked in and he decided to build his presence there. He created an account on Social Media platforms like Instagram and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life. He is inspiring so many people every day to overcome obstacles in life and follow their passion. Do not let anything stop you from achieving your goals in life.

He gained self-confidence that he can become a model and soon he realized his dream. He participated in OMG face of the year and became the best where thousands of people participated. It streamed on Hungama play. His great physique helped him participate in the Mr. Rajasthan Bodybuilding competition 2022 and secure the best poser and 1st prize in his category.