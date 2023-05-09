topStoriesenglish2605200
Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Playing Janaki, Says, 'Very Few Actors Get Such A Role'

As the trailer of 'Adipurush' has released, Kriti Sanon opened up on her role as Janaki and said that she has put her heart and soul into the film.

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of ‘Adipurush’ has finally been released and Kriti Sanon as Janaki is one vision to behold. With her ever-charming aura, the leading lady is winning her presence on the screen. Exuding sheer elegance, grace and purity, the actress embodies the character of Janaki, like it's tailor made for the actress.  

Ever since the trailer was released, she has been garnering a lot of love from all across as the netizens are constantly flooding social media with their praises. As the trailer was released with a grand launch, Kriti was seen speaking about her feeling of being a part of such a role that is a dream for many actors to play in their lifetime. She said, “I am very emotional today, I had goose-bumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special." 

Thanking director OM Raut, Kriti said, "I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed.” 

Watch the trailer of 'Adipurush' here

Speaking about her character, Kriti added, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Adipurush’, the actress will be next seen in ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Crew’, and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor. 

