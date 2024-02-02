After '12th Fail', Another Film On Real-Life IPS Officer In The Making, This Time- IPS Dr. Ramgopal Naik

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's cinematic masterpiece, "12th Fail," emerged as the most delightful revelation of 2023, leaving an indelible mark on both audiences and critics alike. The film, serving as a wellspring of inspiration, narrates the compelling journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, impeccably portrayed by Vikrant. His performance, characterized by sincerity and brilliance, has captivated the hearts of viewers. Vikrant's evolution as a wrestler further adds layers to his inspirational narrative, resonating profoundly with the aspiring athletes of India and beyond.

Following the triumph of "12th Fail," the cinematic canvas expands to depict the remarkable life of another IPS officer, Dr. Ram Gopal Naik. Renowned for his distinguished tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Delhi Crime Branch, Dr. Naik's contributions include the gallantry award for rescuing a kidnapped child and his involvement in high-profile cases like the CBSE Paper leak and the extradition of fugitive cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla from the United Kingdom after two decades.

Stepping into the shoes of Dr. Ram Gopal Naik is the accomplished actor Imran Zahid, celebrated for his stellar performances in notable plays, including Mahesh Bhatt's "The Last Salute" based on the book by Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al-Zaidi. Imran has also headlined theatrical adaptations of Bhatt's iconic films like "Arth," "Daddy," and "Hamari Adhuri Kahani." Recently, he portrayed the character of Abhay Shukla, a Bihari IAS aspirant, in the 2023 film "Ab Dilli Dur Nahin."

Delving into the intricacies of portraying a real-life character, Imran reflects, "Whenever you embody a living person in a performance, it transforms into an authoritative portrayal of their experiences: their motivations, the challenges they confronted, and how they triumphed over individual struggles."

Expressing his delight over the upcoming biopic, IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik remarks, "I was pleasantly surprised, as I wouldn't have expected this. It's commendable that these filmmakers are presenting a realistic portrayal of the incident, and I believe it will resonate with audiences and deliver a powerful message. It's important to remember that police officers are dedicated to serving and protecting their communities. While there may be isolated instances of misconduct, such actions should not define the entire force. Just as any organization can have bad apples, it's unfair to paint the entire police force with a negative brush based on the actions of a few."