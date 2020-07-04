हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn announces film on Galwan Valley incident

Coming up for Ajay soon is "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar and is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Ajay Devgn announces film on Galwan Valley incident

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to announce a film based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

According to the film's description, it will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army".

It is not clear if Ajay will star in the film. The cast and other crew are under finalisation. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent faceoff in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese forces. The Galwan clash occurred at the south bank of the river, which flows in an east-west direction, before its confluence with Shayok river.

It was the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Coming up for Ajay soon is "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar and is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film is slated to premiere digitally on an OTT platform soon.

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnGalwan ValleyChinaIndia
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is an untold true story: Writer Aseem Arrora
  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M21S

News 25: Watch today's top 25 news stories