Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn to produce film on Ramsay brothers

The 'Shivaay' actor did not reveal much about the storyline and star-cast except that the film will be a fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family.

Image Courtesy : Instagram/ Ajay Devgn

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' is set to turn producer for another film along with director Priti Sinha.

The 'Shivaay' actor did not reveal much about the storyline and star-cast except that the film will be a fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family.

"It gives me & @pritisinha333 great joy to announce our next project as producers. A fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family," he tweeted.

The Ramsay Brothers are known for making horror films in India. Now, Ajay along with Sinha will be taking their story to the masses.

The Ramsay Brothers have made more than 30 horror films in India, which epitomize the lower depths of 1980s Bollywood sleaze and gore, but which have secured their place in Hindi cinema's hall of fame as the pioneers of horror.

Their first film 'Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche' proved a milestone for them and for the Indian horror film industry.

On the other hand, the actor will next be seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' where he will play the role of Taanaji Malusare in the flick and will be pitted against antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Saif Ali Khan.

A while ago, the protagonist, Devgn, too shared another feisty poster featuring him as the great warrior who fought on the side of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.

It will also star Kajol. As per various media reports, Kajol has shot a song sequence for the film on a lavish set decorated with elegant rangoli and diyas, constructed in Mumbai's Film City.

 

