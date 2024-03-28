'Amar Singh Chamkila' Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh Shines As Legendary Performer In Imtiaz Ali Directorial

New Delhi: Netflix unveils the trailer for its most awaited musical spectacle of the year, Amar Singh Chamkila, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration, after nine years! It is not surprising to see the songs of the film -Ishq Mitaye and Naram Kaalja, released earlier this month have been ruling charts all across. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the original Chamkila songs in Punjabi. For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.

Reflecting on the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shares, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - Music. In Netflix, Amar Singh Chamkila found the ideal partner who was both passionate and able to take the film to the most diverse audience."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India added, "Telling unique and deeply rooted local stories is at the heart of our storytelling efforts at Netflix. Collaborating with Imtiaz who has masterfully chronicled the life of Amar Singh Chamkila is nothing short of inspiring. Besides including Chamkila’s iconic original songs in the film, A. R. Rahman has composed stellar music for it. We are excited for our audiences to see Diljit and Parineeti bring to life the timelessness of Amar Singh Chamkila.”

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.

Amar Singh Chamkila premieres April 12, exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here: