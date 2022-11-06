topStoriesenglish
Anupam Kher describes how 'Uunchai' co-star Big B changed his attitude towards work

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie 'Uunchai', recalled a few lessons that he learned from him while shooting for the 1986 film 'Aakhree Raasta' and how it changed his attitude towards work.

Anupam shared: "I remember when I was shooting for 'Aakhree Raasta', that was the first time I was meeting Bachchan Sahab. During those days, I featured in almost 25-30 films and I would feel I had achieved a lot. So on the set, I was like, I need AC or a fan wherever I go. For the film, we were shooting in Chennai, there was no AC in the room and I was like I cannot act without having an AC room. It was really hot."

"Then, I got to know that my first scene was with Bachchan Sahab, so I went to the set and saw him sitting with a beard, mustache, wig, shirt, and pant and wrapped up in a blanket reading a book. I went to greet him and he asked me to sit with him. I thought that I have to start the conversation from somewhere so I asked him if he was not feeling hot as he was wearing so much. He had an interesting response that changed my perspective for good, he said that if I will think about the hot temperature then I feel it, so I don't think about it and I don't feel hot. That man at the age of 80 is still the same. He is such a big inspiration for us," he added.

Anupam further told the host on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' about a moment while shooting for one of the scenes in 'Uunchai'.

"Our film has a lot of eating scenes. Because the food used to get cold and in general I prefer having hot fresh food, so I would only eat an apple but Bachchan Sahab will have the daal served irrespective of the number of retakes. There is so much to learn from that man that I can't even list down," he concluded.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

