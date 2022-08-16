Anurag Kashyap poses with ex-wives Kalki and Aarti on ‘Dobaaraa’ screening!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a photo on his Instagram handle with his ex-wives from the screening of his upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’. Featuring both his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kochelin, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director wrote, “My two pillars”.

As soon as he shared the picture, Anurag’s daughter from his first wife Aarti reacted on the photo. “iconic,” Aaliyah Kashyap commented.

Fans went in praise for the filmmaker and started commenting on the post. “Modern family for real,” commented one user. “Two lifeline,” commented another with a heart emoji. Taking to her Instagram story, Kalki posted, Do baara dekhna hai #dobaarascreening 2:12 Can't believe you made a feel-good film @anuragkashrap10 @taapsee Loved it!”

The screening of the film was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Akansha Ranjan and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Aarti, who is a film editor, married Anurag in 2003. The couple gave birth to their daughter Aaliyah in 2001 and got separated in 2009.

Kalki, on the other hand, married Anurag in 2011. She had made her debut in Bollywood with Kashyap’s ‘DevD’ in 2009. She is now dating Guy Hershberg and the couple welcomed their daughter Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is a remake of the Spanish film ‘Mirage’. This is Anurag Kashyap’s third collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. The two have been good friends for a long time now.

Anurag Kashyap is famous in the industry for being quite vocal. Recently in an interview, Kashyap had said that S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ can get an Oscar nomination if it gets selected by the jury as India’s official entry.