Bhediya box office collections: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer witnesses major dip on its first Monday, collects Rs 3.85 Cr!

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ has witnessed a sharp decline in its box office growth on its first Monday. The film, which released in theatres on November 25, witnessed an opening of over Rs 7 crore. On its first weekend, the film went on to collect Rs 28.55 crore.

However, ‘Bhediya’ has been facing major competition at the box office from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's ‘Drishyam 2’. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh noted that ‘Bhediya’ could have performed better on its first Monday as it will be even difficult for the film after ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ enters the theatres.

“#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr.,” he wrote.

'Bhediya' released in theatres on November 25, 2022. The film shows how an ordinary young man transforms into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night. From the trailer, the film look quite funny and exciting. It had also received positive response from the critics upon release. Other than Varun and Kriti, ‘Bhediya’ also features Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, ‘Drishyam 2’ which released one week prior to ‘Bhediya’ has already turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and has collected more than Rs 140 crores at national level.