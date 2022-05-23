New Delhi: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has broken the dry spell of Hindi films at the box office by minting more than Rs 50 crores in the first three days of its release. The horror comedy hit the theatres on May 20. It made Rs 14.11 crore on its first day of release. On Saturday the movie collected Rs 18.34 crore. According to early trends, the film has collected around Rs 22 to 23 crore on Sunday - making its first three days collection rise past Rs 50 crore mark.

Tweeting about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz”.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LlIcwH0tUh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ first day collection is better then big budget films like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Paandey’ (made only Rs 13.25 crore on first day despite releasing on Holi) and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (made Rs 10.50 crore on first day).

The Anees Bazmee directorial is also Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener for his career followed by ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ (Rs 12.40 crore) and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (Rs 9.10 crore).

According to Boxofficeindia.com, the movie has made inroads in newer markets. “The biggest surprise for the film is West Bengal as this circuit is not keen on comedies and Kartik Aaryan films have also done less here but this film is very strong maybe due to the horror factor and native characters and language used in the film,” they stated.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.