Bollywood news: Taapsee Pannu announces new film Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of Run Lola Run - Details here

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a roll, but she says in a loop! On Tuesday, Taapsee, who is currently awaiting the release of 'Thappad', announced her new project 'Looop Lapeta', a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film 'Run Lola Run'. The film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin opposite Taapsee and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia.

Of her new project, Taapsee wrote, "Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic "Run Lola Run." Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony!"

'Looop Lapeta' will be a thriller-comedy. Taapsee will reprise the role of Franka Potente in 'Run Lola Run' while Tahir star as her boyfriend, originally portrayed by Moritz Bleibtreu. 'Run Lola Run' was directed by Tom Tykwer and it released in 1998.

'Looop Lapeta' is scheduled to hit the screens on January 29, 2021.