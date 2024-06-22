New Delhi: Chandu Champion is earning widespread acclaim and maintaining a strong box office presence. Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, starring Kartik Aaryan in a pivotal role, the compelling story of Murlikant Petkar is captivating audiences worldwide.

The film has garnered immense love and support from both audiences and critics, maintaining a steady box office presence with a Friday collection of 3.32 Cr. Its total earnings now stand at 43.45 Cr.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday

Day 2 (Saturday): 7.70 Cr. (45% growth from Day 1)

Day 3 (Sunday): 11.01 Cr. (100% growth from Day 2)

Day 4 (Monday): Strong word of mouth and positive reviews boosted the film's performance, resulting in a solid 6.01 Cr. collection on Day 4, Monday.

Day 5 (Tuesday): The film maintained its momentum after a strong weekend, earning 3.6 Cr. on Day 5, Tuesday.

Day 6 (Wednesday): Continuing its consistent performance, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday.

Day 7 (Thursday): the film earned 3.01 Cr on Thursday.

Day 8 (Friday): With an increase from Thursday, the film earned 3.32 Cr.

The film's total collection reached 43.45 Cr. on the second weekend.

Released on June 14, 2024, and directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is set to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.