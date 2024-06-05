New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's upcoming venture 'Chandu Champion' makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success ahead of its major release. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been making waves with its amazing trailer and chartbuster songs. A special screening of the film is being organized in Delhi today for the Army Chief of India and high-ranking officials, who will also felicitate India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Notably, Kartik plays the titular role of Murlikant Petkar in the movie for which he underwent immense transformation.

A special screening of Chandu Champion has been organized by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan in the capital for the Army officials. The present dignitaries will felicitate and celebrate Murlikant Petkar in the capital city.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release.

The film happens to mark first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan.