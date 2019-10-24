Commando 3 trailer: It's Vidyut Jammwal vs Gulshan Devaiah—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's action star Vidyut Jammwal is once again back with what he does the best—fly some kicks in the air and fight it out in the open with the villain. Yes! In 'Commando 3' trailer, Vidyut can be seen doing it and more along with Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Angira Dhar.

The trailer is laced with high-octane action and some intense storyline. The fans are going to love it for sure. Watch it here:

'Commando 3' is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

The movie marks the debut of Angira Dharr as an officer named Mallika Sood while Gulshan plays the antagonist named Buraq Ansari in the movie. The mission to stop a deadly attack on India is what forms the basic premise of the plot and it keeps you on the edge.

'Commando 3' is the third part of the successful 'Commando' franchise.

The film has been written by Darius Yarmil and Junaid Wasi. It is set to hit the screens on November 29, 2019.