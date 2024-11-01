Deepika Padukone Shines As ‘Lady Singham’ In Singham Again

New Delhi: In Singham Again, Deepika Padukone has taken the screen by storm with her portrayal of Shakti Shetty, dubbed by fans as the fierce "Lady Singham." Her character’s commanding presence and intense introduction have left audiences thrilled, with fans praising her as a fresh powerhouse addition to Rohit Shetty’s action-filled cop universe. Known for her versatility, Padukone brings an undeniable strength and charisma to her role, balancing seamlessly with Ajay Devgn’s iconic Bajirao Singham.

Padukone’s portrayal has sparked a flurry of excitement across social media, with fans eagerly requesting a standalone film focused on "Lady Singham." Many netizens have tagged director Rohit Shetty, urging him to give Shakti Shetty her own film to explore the character’s depth and story further.

One fan wrote, "Just finished #SinghamAgain, and the theater erupted! #AjayDevgn delivers his iconic punch with even more fire, while #DeepikaPadukone as *Lady Singham* steals the show with fierce intensity. #AkshayKumar and #RanveerSingh bring their own charm, making this star-studded action-packed film a total thrill ride! This one’s going to be huge!"

One fan expressed their admiration for Deepika Padukone's performance in Singham Again, praising her as a "force of nature" who brings "fierce power and magnetic presence" to the role of Lady Singham.

One more fan expressed, "My bestie and roommate loved #DeepikaPadukone in #SinghamAgain! She really enjoyed the movie I cant wait to watch this soon!"

Reactions online reflect the widespread enthusiasm, with users hailing her entry as “epic” and describing her performance as “magnetic” and “fiery.” Critics have echoed these sentiments, noting Padukone’s ability to make a lasting impression in her action-packed scenes. The fan response has drawn comparisons to her earlier success with Shetty’s Chennai Express, where her character Meenamma left a lasting mark.

The role of Shakti Shetty could mark a new era for female-driven action in Shetty’s cinematic universe, and if the fans’ response is anything to go by, Singham Again may only be the beginning for “Lady Singham.”