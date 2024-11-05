New Delhi: Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited role as Shakti Shetty in 'Singham Again' has sent ripples of excitement through the audience, as the actress makes a powerful entry into Rohit Shetty’s iconic cop universe. Introduced as Lady Singham, Shakti Shetty emerges as a fierce and commanding force, poised as an equal to the legendary Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn). Her entry into the franchise highlights female empowerment, bringing a new dimension to the male-dominated cop-verse with her larger-than-life persona.

In the latest track released for Shakti Shetty, Deepika’s performance further fuels anticipation, capturing the same swagger and strength that made her character instantly iconic. Fans have been quick to draw comparisons to her previous role as Meenamma in 'Chennai Express', another memorable and fun-loving character she portrayed in her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. With 'Singham Again', the actress reaffirms her ability to dominate the screen, leaving fans clamoring for more of Shakti Shetty, and many are now hoping for a standalone film centered around her character.

Watch The Track Here:

Shakti Shetty marks a historic milestone as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic world, joining the ranks of the action-packed franchises 'Singham', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi'. The character, known for her fierce action sequences, high-octane drama, and unwavering moral compass, has already captivated audiences. Theatres erupted in cheers when Shakti made her grand entry, performing the iconic "Singham claw," a gesture that has become synonymous with the franchise.

Fans are already celebrating Deepika’s electrifying portrayal of Shakti Shetty, and there’s growing demand for a film that delves deeper into the character’s journey. With her powerful presence and unshakable determination, Shakti Shetty is poised to be a game-changer in the cop universe, a strong female force ready to take on any challenge that comes her way.