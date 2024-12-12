Don: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Biggest Takeaway On Working In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer; 'Focus On Your Craft And Not On Relationships With Costars'

Priyanka Chopra reflected on her journey in Bollywood and Hollywood as she appeared at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Priyanka shared her insights about her role as Roma in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don when questioned about the said film.

Speaking about the film that marked her foray into the action genre, Priyanka revealed the intense preparation required for her character.

The global star highlighted the training she underwent for her iconic introduction scene, where she performed Tai Chi under the guidance of director Farhan Akhtar. “I took Tai Chi classes and worked really hard to perfect it because I wanted to do it right,” Priyanka said, underscoring her dedication to mastering the role.

Discussing her biggest takeaway from working on Don, she emphasised the importance of focusing on one’s craft rather than interpersonal dynamics on set. “By the time I came to Don, I had realized that the most important thing to focus on is my craft, not your relationships with your director, co-actors, not how you behave on set, but what you do between action and cut,” she shared.

Priyanka also spoke about how this mindset shaped her approach to roles, adding that she prioritizes character research and preparation to bring distinctiveness to her performances. On her experience with the action sequences in Don, she humorously remarked, “A lot of training went into the action sequences in Don, and I tasted blood a little bit. I look really good with a weapon in my hand defending my country; what can I say?”

Priyanka was featured in Don and Don 2 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Currently Farhan is making Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.