Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Will Open Your Heart To Love And Emotions

New Delhi: "The Donkey Route," better known as Dunki Marna, is a colloquial term for illegal migration. This has been and is the story of many, setting off on a journey for a better future or opportunities, far away from the land they called home.

Rajkumar Hirani, the master storyteller, who has a knack for picking stories from the hyper-competitive educational system in "Three Idiots" or blind faith in "PK," now addresses the plight of the many migrants, the hopefuls who find themselves in hopeless situations, way worse than the one they left behind. The director, back on screens after five years, collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan, giving us a thought-provoking narrative.

A Thought-Provoking Narrative

Meet Hardyal Singh Dhillon, aka Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), who helps the Laltu threesome of Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), and Balli (Anil Grover) fulfill their lifelong dream of going to England.

But getting a visa and going through the so-called legal route is far more arduous than they imagined. They decide to go "dunki" and are willing to put themselves through the most dangerous situations just to set foot on the land of promise, England.

But is it really what it seems? Driven by the images and tales of the picture-perfect postcard life of the many who had preceded them, they push their way halfway around the globe. From Pakistan to Afghanistan, Iran to Turkey, Portugal, and finally England. This is where reality bites! "God has created the world for all," says Taapsee's Mannu. "Why can’t we share a bit of the same? Why don’t you give us a chance to work and help you," says Hardy. As Hardy tells a judge that he has no fear in his own country, all he wants is for people to get a chance to fulfill their dreams wherever.

Open your hearts, don’t judge people for where they come from, is the message loud and clear! A world that has divided humanity based on ethnicity and religion, where many are willing to forsake their identities for a few dollars more.

Dunki comes packed with Hirani’s signature style, blending a strong message with humor and moving images. There are no chest-thumping or long-winding monologues.

Vicky Kaushal, The Scene-Stealer

Shah Rukh Khan is the star of the show and is equally complemented by Taapsee Pannu, who endears as Mannu and the rest. However, the scene-stealer is Vicky Kaushal, who has a cameo but brings out his character Suki’s pathos poignantly.

The first half is hilarious, though a bit slow. The film gains momentum in the second half and will move many who will be able to identify with the scenario. After all, there is no place like home, good, bad, or ugly; it's where we belong and it belongs to us.