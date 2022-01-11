'Forever grateful,' says Vicky Kaushal on 3 years of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

New Delhi: As Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' completed three years of its release on Tuesday, the actor took a trip down the memory lane to express his gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky posted a bunch of pictures from the film and BTS pictures having fun on sets with his fellow cast and crew members. His co-star Yami Gautam can also be spotted in the pictures.

Vicky also shared a picture with director Aditya Dhar, from the day when they were bestowed with National Awards for their work in the film.

In the caption, he wrote, "Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike."

The war drama, based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan, also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.