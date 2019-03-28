Here's when Kalank title track will be unveiled—Details inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Abhishek Varman directorial 'Kalank' continues to be in limelight and makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that it creates the right kind of buzz before hitting the silver screens. The promotions of the film have been going on in full swing and the first song titled 'Ghar More Pardesiya' was unveiled a couple of days back. The song featured Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit's character and has left audience awe-struck.

While we are still not over the first song, makers are all set to unveil the title track of 'Kalank'! Yes, the Kalank title track will release tomorrow, that is March 29, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “#Kalank title track out tomorrow... Check out two new posters... 17 April 2019 release. #KalankTitleTrack”

He also shared two brand new posters of the film.

Check out Adarsh's post here:

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles and has been high on the buzzwords ever since its inception.

It is slated to release on April 17 and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

