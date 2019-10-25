Housefull 4 review: Here's what critics feel about the Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer

New Delhi: One of the most-awaited comic entertainers of this year, 'Housefull 4' hits the screens today and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The film was high on the buzzword ever since its first look was unveiled and after the massive success of the previous films, expectations from this one are quite high.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

The film has been helmed by Farhad Samji and revolves around the concept of reincarnation.

We thought of compiling a critics' review of the film.

Here's what different critics have to say about 'Housefull 4'

"Needless to add, don't go looking for logic in Housefull4 (but still, how did the blood on Rana Daggubatti's blue jacket magically disappear in the last scene?). In the last 30 minutes, Kriti repeatedly asks, "Yeh sab kya ho raha hain?" A sentiment that could be echoed by the viewers. Overall, Housefull4 ends up as a complete mad caper. Which, if you're a fan of the Housefull brand of comedy, might appeal to you. But if you are not, then proceed with caution." Timesofindia.indiatimes.com

"Housefull 4 is clearly stuck in its own time warp, one in which the aging Akshay Kumar can romance women who look obviously younger, Deshmukh can drudge up the stereotype of the effete dance teacher and veteran villain Ranjeet can be cast as the fountain of virility. When a movie has as its comedy centrepiece a scene revolving around a hijra, you know that the writing team is working the bottom of the gutter." Scroll.in

"The second half of the film is predictable, slow and loses the goofiness of the first half. Despite a strong performance by Rana Daggubati (the antagonist in the film), the film appears too stretched and bland. Housefull series is known for its slapstick comedy genre, but the fourth part of the series fails to deliver even that." Timesnownews.com