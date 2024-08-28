Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784214https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/is-prabhas-going-to-collab-with-ss-rajamouli-latters-cameo-in-kalki-2898-ad-sparks-excitement-for-fans-2784214.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PRABHAS

Is Prabhas Going To Collab With SS Rajamouli? Latter's Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sparks Excitement For Fans

Prabhas fans are abuzz with excitement after SS Rajamouli's cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' hinted at a possible collaboration between the two. The prospect of another Prabhas-Rajamouli project has sent fans into a frenzy!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prabhas, a pan-India superstar, has consistently achieved phenomenal success and set records at the box office
  • 'Kalki 2898 AD' has left fans eager for his next collaboration with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli
  • In a cameo scene, Rajamouli addresses Prabhas, saying he will keep him busy for the next 10 years
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Prabhas Going To Collab With SS Rajamouli? Latter's Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sparks Excitement For Fans Pic Credit: X (@Vikram Kohli)


Prabhas, a pan-India superstar, has consistently achieved phenomenal success and set records at the box office. His recent film, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' has left fans eager for his next collaboration with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. In a cameo scene, Rajamouli addresses Prabhas, saying he will keep him busy for the next 10 years, sparking conversations about a potential joint project. 

Fans are excited, with one tweeting, "Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in indian cinema boxoffice."

 

Another fan tweeted, "Just finished #Kalki2898ad and #SSRRajamouli’s cameo......Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints!" 

 

More fans joined the conversation, with one commenting, "#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again ?? Finally the Rumours getting true. Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry" and another saying "#Prabhas-#SSRajamouli combo". 

 

 

 

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will next appear in The Raja Saab, Spirit, Salaar- Part 2 ceasefire, and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?