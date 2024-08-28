

Prabhas, a pan-India superstar, has consistently achieved phenomenal success and set records at the box office. His recent film, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' has left fans eager for his next collaboration with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. In a cameo scene, Rajamouli addresses Prabhas, saying he will keep him busy for the next 10 years, sparking conversations about a potential joint project.

Fans are excited, with one tweeting, "Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in indian cinema boxoffice."

Did anyone catch the scene of Prabhas and Rajamouli’s!!! @SSRajamouli basically promised us 10 more years of #Prabhas greatness!! This is gonna be wild and next BIG THING in indian cinema boxoffice. — Krishna (@The_Tribbiani) August 27, 2024

Just finished #Kalki2898ad and #SSRRajamouli’s cameo......Blew my mind!! 10 years of #Prabhas?? Sign me up!! This duo never disappoints! pic.twitter.com/xxdKM63KbX — Vatsala Singh (@_vatsalasingh) August 27, 2024

More fans joined the conversation, with one commenting, "#Prabhas with #SSRajamouli Combo once Again ?? Finally the Rumours getting true. Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry" and another saying "#Prabhas-#SSRajamouli combo".

Get Ready for the Biggest Combination ever in the Indian Film Industry pic.twitter.com/UVpSxIh7bY — ᴠɪꜱʜᴀʟ (@vishal_x_x_7) August 27, 2024

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will next appear in The Raja Saab, Spirit, Salaar- Part 2 ceasefire, and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi.