Jacqueline Fernandez begins countdown for 'Bachchhan Paandey', shares unseen BTS stills with Akshay Kumar from sets

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, 'Bachcchhan Paandey' is an upcoming action-comedy drama and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 18. 

NEW DELHI: Jacqueline Fernandez is running up a tight schedule with back-to-back promotions of her upcoming releases, 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Attack'. The actress will be seen sharing amazing chemistry with Akshay Kumar in action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' and she took her excitement to her social media. 

Recently, Jacqueline posted a still from the picture on her social media sharing her excitement for the release of the film and revealing her chemistry between Sophie and Bachchhan Paande. She pens down her excitement in the captions saying - 

"2 more days to reveal the #bachchanpandey and Sophie love story!!! 18th March!!!"

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the role of Bachchhan Paandey's girlfriend Sophie in the film. Moreover, the audience are equally excited to watch the amazing chemistry of this pair again on the big screen. 

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

