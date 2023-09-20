Jawan Remains Unstoppable At Box Office, Enters Rs 500 Cr Club In India, Nears Rs 1000 Cr Globally!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to beating his own Pathaan record as Jawan marches towards setting new benchmarks for the industry. Post entering the 500cr club in India across all languages, the film is all set to enter the 1000cr club globally.

One remarkable aspect of 'Jawan's success is its outstanding performance in the South Indian markets. With a gross of 150 crores and counting, the film has rewritten the record books, being the highest-ever film performing so phenomenally in the market.

The film's stunning success has set it on a path to breaking records not only in India but also in various languages and worldwide. Having collected Rs 907.54 crores at the global box office and still going strong, 'Jawan' is now eyeing the coveted 1000 crore club globally.

As 'Jawan' continues its triumphant run, it is beginning to leave an indelible mark on the box office landscape. The film's astounding numbers and unwavering popularity have led many to believe that it is poised to surpass even Shah Rukh Khan's'Pathaan' in all languages.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.