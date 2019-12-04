Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's first look as a Gujarati man will pique your interest—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known as the 'King of Quirks' in the industry and never shies away from a little experiment. From playing a nonchalant man in his debut 'Band Baaja Baarat' to playing the lead role in legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic, the actor has come a long way. Ranveer's first look from his next film after '83' is now out and is breaking the internet. The actor will be playing the role of a Gujarati man in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Check out his first look here, as shared by the actor on Instagram:

Ranveer captioned the image as, 'JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR!

#JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf”

Ranveer has shed some kilos for this role and the same is evident in the quirky first look poster.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar, who has also written the film. It is produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.

Further details about the film are awaited.

Excited to watch 'Baba' in a whole new avatar? We are as well!