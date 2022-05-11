हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ek Villian Returns

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on July 29

Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villian Returns' stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor starrer &#039;Ek Villain Returns&#039; to release on July 29

New Delhi: The release date of the much-awaited sequel of the 2014 hit film ‘Ek Villian’, ‘Ek Villian Returns’ has been changed. The upcoming thriller which was originally scheduled to be released on July 8 will now hit the theatres on July 29. Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and shared the update.

He wrote, "#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022."

Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, "`Ek Villain` was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for `Ek Villain` overwhelms me. I am sure with `Ek Villain Returns`, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Mohit Suri has directed films such as `Half Girlfriend`, `Aashiqui 2`, `Murder 2`, `Zeher` and `Kalyug`. ``Ek Villain Returns` is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on `Half Girlfriend`. Disha Patani starred in Mohit`s last directorial film, `Malang`.

 

