Kalank new posters: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha look majestic!

New Delhi: Abhishek Varman directorial 'Kalank' is all set to hit the screens next month and makers are leaving no stone unturned in raising fans' excitement. The film has an impressive star cast with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor playing lead roles.

The teaser of 'Kalank' broke records by garnering more than 26 million views in just 24 hours! It has been lauded by fans for its aesthetical value and people can't wait to watch the full film on big screens.

Two brand new posters featuring Roop (Alia Bhatt) and Satya (Sonakshi Sinha) have been unveiled and both actresses look majestic!

Check them out here, as shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt... New poster of #Kalank... Directed by Abhishek Varman... 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/S3zIpZ5cLn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht which will release in 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha... New poster of #Kalank... Directed by Abhishek Varman... 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/PcDFBTnsLw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is backing 'Kalank'.

It reunites Madhuri and Sanjay on the silver screens after a huge gap and fans are excited after seeing the two in the teaser. For the unversed, the duo was rumoured to be dating years ago.