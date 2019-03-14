Kalank: Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur stun in new posters

New Delhi: Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film will hit the silver screens on April 17 and fans couldn't be more excited for the release. Adding to the excitement level, two new posters of the film were unveiled today.

One has Zafar (essayed by Varun Dhawan) and the other has Dev (essayed by Aditya Roy Kapur). Both actors look dapper in the posters and we still can't get over Varun's fine physique.

Check out both posters here:

There are multiple reasons that 'Kalank' is one of the most highly awaited releases of the year. First, it re-unites Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on-screen after a huge gap. The two were rumoured to be dating each other years ago and fans are excited to see them work together.

Second reason is that 'Kalank' has on board some of the most gifted actors of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt have come together for the project which only raises expectations.

Also, the film's teaser crossed 26 million views in just 24 hours and is being lauded for its grandeur. We are simply mesmerised by it and can't wait to visit the visual spectacle on the big screens!