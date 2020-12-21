Kartik Aaryan gives intense vibe in Dhamaka's first look; see pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday (December 21) introduced his character in the upcoming film 'Dhamaka' on Instagram.

In the image, the actor wears an intense look defined by long wavy hair, reading glasses and a formal suit.

His shirt catches the eye as it has blood stains on it. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka," Kartik captioned the image.

The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel.

Kartik Aaryan tried the thriller genre with the film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.