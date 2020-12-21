हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan gives intense vibe in Dhamaka's first look; see pic

In the image, the actor wears an intense look defined by long wavy hair, reading glasses and a formal suit.

Kartik Aaryan gives intense vibe in Dhamaka&#039;s first look; see pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday (December 21) introduced his character in the upcoming film 'Dhamaka' on Instagram.

In the image, the actor wears an intense look defined by long wavy hair, reading glasses and a formal suit.

His shirt catches the eye as it has blood stains on it. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka," Kartik captioned the image.

 

The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel.

Kartik Aaryan tried the thriller genre with the film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanDhamakaKartik Aaryan plays journalistKartik Aaryan twitter
Next
Story

Salman Khan engages in fierce face-off with Aayush Sharma in Antim's first look; watch
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M27S

West Bengal: Speaker accepts Suvendu Adhikari resignation