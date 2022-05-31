हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is a smashing hit at New Zealand box-office, is fourth highest grosser

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is on the list with big global superstars movies such as Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun Maverick’, Benedict Cumberbatch ‘Doctor Strange’ among others.

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ‘ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been a rage not just in the country but Internationally as well. The Azeem Bazmee directorial delivered the biggest opening and opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. The horror-comedy has also entered Rs 100 crore club within just 9 days of its release. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has also massively impressed the New Zealand audiences, where it is the fourth highest grossing film.

As per reports, the Kartik Aaryan starrer film is on the list with big global superstars movies such as Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun Maverick’, Benedict Cumberbatch ‘Doctor Strange’ and Huge Bonneville ‘Downtown Abbey’. The top 5 big  films on the New Zealand's weekend box office were these, with Kartik reserving the 4th spot.

1. Top Gun Maverick 

2. Doctor strange 

3. Down Town Abbey 

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, 

5. Operations Mincemeat 

Kartik has been on his toes even after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was released successfully. He was seen promoting the film in Pune, Kolkata, Varanasi etc. He interacted with fans at Gaiety galaxy and has been celebrating with the audience, who he has always treated most important as he has always called himself a fan-made superstar. 

Moreover, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now released, Kartik also has films like, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

