NewsEntertainmentMovies
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina is inspired by 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', is now open to doing southern films

The actress has done some films down south like the 2004 Telugu release 'Malliswari' and 'Allari Pidugu', which came out in 2005, and the Malayalam film 'Balram vs. Tharadas'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 03:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Katrina Kaif, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Phone Bhoot', has shared that she would like to do movies from South India.
  • The actress has done some films down south like the 2004 Telugu release 'Malliswari' and 'Allari Pidugu', which came out in 2005, and the Malayalam film 'Balram vs. Tharadas'.

Trending Photos

Katrina is inspired by 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', is now open to doing southern films

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Phone Bhoot', has shared that she would like to do movies from South India.

The actress has done some films down south like the 2004 Telugu release 'Malliswari' and 'Allari Pidugu', which came out in 2005, and the Malayalam film 'Balram vs. Tharadas'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Elaborating on the southward shift of her future plans, Katrina told IANS: "If ever there's a script which is compelling enough and has a strong character, language won't be a barrier for me. We have some phenomenal directors working in south India."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She went on to lavish praise on Mani Ratnam and his recent release, 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'. "The best and the most recent example is Mani Ratnam sir's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'. Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, proves the mettle of an iconic director."

'Phone Bhoot', which is Katrina's first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022