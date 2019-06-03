close

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has no qualms in ditching make-up for camera

"I`m a directors` actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character`s look then I go with that," Kiara Advani said.

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani says she is comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up.

Kiara had a no make-up policy for director Sandeep Vanga`s upcoming film 'Kabir Singh', in which she essays the role of a simple college girl named Preeti. 

"I`m a directors` actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character`s look then I go with that," Kiara said in a statement. 

"Preeti`s simplicity and innocence is what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first year student. I`m comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on set for hair and make-up was another plus," she added. 

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh in the film, which is a remake of the popular Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy' that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. 

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Vanga.

