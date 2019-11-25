Marjaavaan Box Office collections: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's romantic drama gains momentum

New Delhi: After opening to a lukewarm response from the critics, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's romantic drama 'Marjaavaan' has gained momentum at the ticket counters. The film by Milap Zaveri has showed growth and is steady at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Marjaavaan witnessed decline on [second] Fri, but picked up on Sat and Sun... Mass circuits continue to collect well... [Week 2] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 1.64 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. #India biz.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. The former plays vertically challenged man in the film. After impressing the audiences in 'Ek Villain', he is seen in a negative role again.

The romantic drama is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The movie opened in theatres on November 15, 2019.