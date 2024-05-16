Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

Meet 'Boxer' Kartik Aaryan In Mind-Blowing Chandu Champion Second Poster

Chandu Champion Poster: The actor along with the makers dropped the poster today on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet 'Boxer' Kartik Aaryan In Mind-Blowing Chandu Champion Second Poster Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After creating a fan frenzy with the first-look poster of 'Chandu Champion', the makers have now dropped its second poster online. Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It features Kartik Aaryan in the titular role of a boxer.  Keeping the anticipation of the masses high, the makers have surprised everyone by unveiling the second and biggest poster from Chandu Champion.
 
Kartik Aaryan's boxer persona has pleasantly surpried the audiences as has his impeccably sculpted physique. Looks like the actor has worked hard to get a chiselled body of a boxer. Earlier, he had shared a video of the film wrap where Kartik was seen having rasmallai after 14 months. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Mark your calendars for June 14, 2024, as the joint production by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan  'Chandu Champion'  is set to release on this date and is ready to captivate audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative.

 

