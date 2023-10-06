Mission Raniganj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Shines As Jaswant Singh Gill In Gritty Evacuation Thriller

Movie- Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Cast- Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Jameel Khan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Director- Tinu Suresh Desai

Producer- Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Duration- 2 hours 18 min

Rating- 3.5 Stars

Mission Raniganj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar has always been an amazing choice when it comes to portraying real-life heroes on the silver screen. 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is the story of how Jaswant Singh Gill, Additional Chief Mining Engineer, rescued 65 miners from a deadly flooded coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989, at a time when everyone had given up the hope on their survival. The film has showcased a real-life story loaded with action, family drama, emotion, and yes, love! How amid the politics and disagreement of the local government, life of innocent people get in jeopardy.

Akshay Kumar has beautifully portrayed the real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill in the film. The actor is known for his strong screen presence and his ability to excel in diverse genres has earned him a broad fan base. With 'Mission Raniganj', he proved once again that he is one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. His brilliant acting, dialogue delivery, and expressions as the mining engineer are impressive in the film. The actor, who recently tasted success with his last release 'OMG 2', will close the year in style with his brilliant performance as the braveheart who risked his life to rescue the trapped miners.

While 'Mission Raniganj' is engaging and thrilling and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats for two hours, the film also captivates the audience with a soft romance between the lead actor and Parineeti Chopra, who plays his wife Nirdosh Kaur Gill. While the actress got limited screen time in the film, she did justice to her role.

Apart from Akshay and Parineeti, 'Mission Raniganj' boasts of a great supporting cast, including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Jameel Khan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who played their characters with ease. The inspiring story will keep you hooked throughout as the twists and turns are nerve-wracking at times.

While there are some cliches in the film, and the makers could have done a better job with the writing, the gritty evacuation drama deserves applause and should be on the watch list of everyone. Do watch 'Mission Raniganj' in theatres for Akshay's acting and fabulous effort by the makers to depict the gripping saga from the 80s on the screen.

