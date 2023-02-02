Pathaan Box Office Collections: SRK-Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Earns Historic Rs 667 cr Gross Worldwide

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 667 crore gross worldwide in just 8 days. Pathaan, on its 8th day, registered an insane 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.75 crore). Pathaan is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters.

In 8 days, Pathaan has recorded $30.60 million (250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 348.50 (Hindi - 336 crore, Dubbed - 12.50 crore)

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The stars have been showered with all the love from the fans worldwide and this is here to stay for sure.