Prabhas charged Rs 100 cr for 'Saaho'? 'Baahubali' actor clarifies

New Delhi: The hype and hoopla around Saaho is palpable. Why not? After all, it stars the 'Baahubali' of Indian cinema—Prabhas as the protagonist. The film is touted to be on the higher side of the budget with reports suggesting that it's made on around Rs 250-Rs 300 crore.

Another set of rumours doing the rounds these days happens to be about Prabhas charging Rs 100 crore for 'Saaho'. Wait, before your eyes pop-out and jaws drop in amazement. The tall, dark and handsome actor has finally reacted and clarified that these are baseless rumours, and that's about it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Prabhas was quizzed on his remuneration being Rs 100 crore for this venture, he clarified saying, “Bahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film, so I knew I couldn’t charge my usual remuneration. I started out with a 20 per cent cut. Then, the film went slightly over and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn’t take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they’d earn.”

Hmm...the actor, in fact, had to take a pay cut of almost 20 per cent.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. This will bring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh on-screen jodi to the 70mm screens.